If Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 was the moment when the post-Cold War period ended, Washington's diplomatic engagements with China and India in June 2023 provided the clearest read yet on the geopolitical alignment of our new era. It was at the height of the Cold War that Washington surprised the world with diplomatic overtures to Beijing that helped China break with its neighbour to the north , creating a starting point for Beijing's move into the orbit of a rules-based, market-oriented order led by the United States. That led to China's eventual inclusion in the World Trade Organization (WTO), and subsequent vault to second place in the world's economic rankings. India, meanwhile, stuck with an official policy of non-alignment, but relied on the Soviet Union – and latterly the Russian Federation – to supply its military and for support in its frequent conflicts with neighbouring Pakistan. But China has come nearly full circle diplomatically, with its refusal to condemn Russia’s war and President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow . And in India, we have seen at least a significant shift, underscored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Washington – only the third head of state to be received by US President Joe Biden at such an elevated level. Blame for the deterioration of the US-China relationship depends on whom you ask. One view is that Washington pushed China away with punitive tariffs , Covid-19 antagonism , and a slew of sanctions under the administration of former US president Donald Trump and, under President Biden, ever increasing technology export restrictions and the building of alliances meant to counter China’s rise . Greater engagement with Taiwanese government officials under both presidents is seen from this viewpoint as the abandonment of a one-China policy that allowed the start of formal diplomatic relations . From the opposing side, many Western analysts blame China for poisoning the bilateral relationship through state subsidies and market-access restrictions when many proponents of engagement with Beijing believed that the opposite would occur after the country joined the WTO. These practices, they argue, helped to create national champions, like Huawei, that began undermining Western incumbents. Beijing’s militarisation of atolls in the South China Sea and hard-line policies against Uygurs and other minorities made it impossible for Washington to maintain its business-as-usual approach. Recent near misses involving the US and Chinese militaries inflamed tensions further. US military command responsible for the Indo-Pacific , also known as “Indopacom”, publicised footage of a Chinese fighter jet making an “unnecessarily aggressive” manoeuvre against its pilots over the South China Sea. Balloon saga has had ‘great impact’ on US-China relations, analyst says And about a week later, a Chinese warship carried out what the Pentagon called “an unsafe maritime interaction” when it crossed an American warship’s bow, forcing the US Navy destroyer to take evasive manoeuvres to avoid a collision. Against this backdrop, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rescheduled a trip to Beijing last month that he postponed in February in response to the overflight of a Chinese balloon that the US government determined was part of a global surveillance programme. While no one banked on a breakthrough that would reverse the steady deterioration in bilateral ties, some Chinese analysts held out hope for an improvement in ties. US analysts mostly considered the re-establishment of some predictability in the relationship to be the only possible success . On the first of Blinken’s two days of talks in Beijing, both sides called the effort “constructive” , and while the top US envoy was able to sit with President Xi , he didn’t clinch any agreement to resume high-level military-to-military talks, an outcome that the US Pentagon has been calling for . Moreover, Xi’s comment to Blinken that “neither party can shape the other according to its own wishes, let alone deprive the other of its legitimate right to development”, was hardly a projection of warmth. Just a day after Blinken left Beijing, where the results of his trip were mixed at best from the perspective of those hoping for improved ties, Biden, speaking at a political fundraiser in California, Biden referred to Xi as a “dictator”. Beijing, not surprisingly, reacted with fury , leaving analysts wondering if all of Blinken’s efforts had been undone. With uneasy eye on China, India and Philippines vow stronger cooperation As if to underscore the shift in a geopolitical landscape dominated by Washington and Beijing, Modi arrived in the US capital as Biden’s disparaging remark continued to reverberate in China. Confirmation that Modi and Biden discussed challenges that China poses to both their countries during their meeting, the state visit seemed to solidify New Delhi’s increasing openness to engagement with the Western countries that Beijing has been sparring with. Concerns about Modi’s questionable track record on human rights – an issue that Biden and US congressional leaders use often as pretext for his administration’s hard line against Beijing – made Biden’s reluctance to make the issue prominent during the Indian leader’s visit a further indication of Washington’s determination to bolster ties with New Delhi. It remains to be seen, however, whether US-China tensions will continue to increase, given that Biden administration officials have suggested that Blinken’s trip will lead to further high-level engagements. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman announced on Tuesday that she spoke with China’s newly appointed ambassador to the US, Xie Feng, to follow up on issues discussed during Blinken’s visit to Beijing. Deep dives Antony Blinken says he told Beijing officials that US does not seek to ‘contain’ China US secretary of state recounts his recent trip during a speech to Council on Foreign Relations in New York Yet discussing US export restrictions on China, he asks, ‘how is it in our interest to allow them to get technology that they may turn around and use against us?’ The perception that the US intends to “contain” China “economically and globally” was a “lengthy part of the discussions” when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met this month with his Chinese counterparts in Beijing, he said on Wednesday. Yet holding back the world’s second-largest economy was counter to US interests, Blinken said at an event in New York by the Council on Foreign Relations, adding that he told his hosts in Beijing that “if you actually look at what’s happening, and what’s happened, the facts belie that assertion”. Read more Why US push for high-level military talks with China is getting nowhere While Washington sees better communications with Beijing as key to reducing the risk in potential flashpoints, analysts say Beijing has different priorities China has cited sanctions on its new defence minister as a reason for turning down talks, but has urged the US to stop ‘provocations’ in sensitive areas The United States is more concerned than China about the lack of high-level military communications because it believes that is one of the keys to reducing the risk of accidents and misjudgments in potential flashpoints such as the Taiwan Strait, military analysts have said. Beijing, by contrast, believes that US actions are to blame for recent incidents – such as a close encounter between two warships – but existing communications channels can still prevent things spiralling out of control. Read more With eye on China, US woos countries in Indo-Pacific yet Bangladesh remains an exception While the White House fetes India’s Narendra Modi with a state dinner, Dhaka gets terse lectures on human rights and elections from US leadership Amid the tension, Beijing expands its influence in South Asian country, providing funding ‘without making a fuss’ over democratic backsliding As part of his Indo-Pacific strategy to counter China’s burgeoning clout, US President Joe Biden regularly invites leaders of varied political hues from the strategically vital region to the White House. This week Biden hosted a state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi , an avowed Hindu nationalist leader who was once denied an American visa for his chequered treatment of Muslim minorities. Read more Elder Liu He remains China’s economic guide, including on US strategy Numerous sources said the former vice-premier is regularly consulted by the leadership on important financial and economic affairs The 71-year-old Harvard-trained economist is one of President Xi Jinping’s most trusted confidant s Despite his retirement, former Chinese vice-premier Liu He is still being regularly consulted on important financial and economic affairs – particularly on issues related to the United States , as Beijing ponders how to deal with Washington in these areas. Liu, one of President Xi Jinping’s most trusted confidants, still attends internal meetings on economic affairs and remains highly influential, even though he officially stepped down from all posts after the leadership reshuffle in March, five separate sources told the South China Morning Post. Read more With China in mind, Biden and Modi to seal deals from space to chips, 5G to critical minerals Leaders will hold talks on Thursday and announce a raft of agreements, senior US officials say It comes as the two nations move closer amid a mutual desire to counter Beijing’s rising clout US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will announce a slew of cooperation agreements spanning from space to semiconductors, critical minerals to core technologies, telecommunications and defence. Biden is hosting Modi at the White House for a state visit, only the third such visit for his administration since taking office in January 2021. They will hold bilateral talks on Thursday afternoon. Read more Antony Blinken’s China trip seen as positive but could put some US allies in ‘precarious position’ Beijing and Washington agreed to hold more high-level talks during US secretary of state’s two-day visit But relations are ‘still very fragile’ and nations in the region ‘will continue to face pressure to take sides’, analyst says The US secretary of state’s trip to Beijing this week may have gone some way towards reassuring China’s neighbours over their rivalry, but observers say long-term concerns remain. Beijing and Washington agreed during Antony Blinken’s two-day visit to hold more high-level talks – the latest effort to halt a downward spiral in relations that has left many nations in a tough position over which side they support. Such exchanges had been largely frozen after the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon in February. Read more TSMC’s US plant the result of industrial policy meant to counter China, giving states like Arizona more economic heft Arizona’s strength in semiconductors helped it court TSMC, but the deal could not have happened without the implicit promise of federal spending The state has been ramping up educational pipelines to supply TSMC with everything from entry-level technicians to semiconductor engineers This is the first of a two-part series looking at how Arizona was chosen as the US state to host the latest semiconductor wafer fabrication plant from TSMC, the world’s leading chip foundry, in a move that is redefining geopolitical boundaries in the global chip industry. When an Arizona delegation visited Taipei in 2013, the state was hoping to attract some major investment from Taiwan, but the self-ruled island’s chip-making giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) was not the main target. 