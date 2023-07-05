Chinese consumers prize ginseng to boost immunity and ease certain chronic diseases. Photo: AP
Chinese consumers prize ginseng to boost immunity and ease certain chronic diseases. Photo: AP
US-China relations
Economy /  Global Economy

US’ once exclusive ginseng crop – a TCM favourite in China – still withering under trade war despite a 5-year search for relief

  • China began to levy tariffs of up to 40 per cent on US exports of ginseng after former US president Donald Trump kicked off his trade war in 2018
  • Local officials and farmers have found legislators unwilling to push for change, with one Wisconsin grower told ‘we’re not talking to China’

Ralph Jennings
Updated: 10:30pm, 5 Jul, 2023

