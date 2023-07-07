Taiwan’s exports fell more than expected in June, clocking their worst decline in almost 14 years, as the island struggled with persistent weakness in demand from the United States and China for its tech products, as well as a dour outlook. June exports plunged by 23.4 per cent in value, year on year, to US$32.32 billion, the finance ministry said on Friday, marking the 10th consecutive month of decline. That was worse than a fall of 14.1 per cent in May and missed a Reuters poll forecast for a 13.35 per cent contraction. It marked the fastest pace of declines since August 2009. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> Taiwan’s export-reliant economy will probably grow more slowly in 2023 than previously forecast, the government has said, as first-quarter gross domestic product fell by a revised 2.87 per cent, year on year, slipping into recession and notching its worst performance since 2009. Total shipments of electronic components in June fell by 21.3 per cent from the year before to US$13.58 billion, with semiconductor exports down by 20.8 per cent, it said. “The demand for integrated circuits continues to be weak,” the finance ministry said in a statement accompanying the data. The outlook remains dim, the ministry said on Friday, adding that it expected exports in July to drop between 16 per cent and 19.5 per cent and forecasting “considerable pressure” on foreign trade from global interest rate rises to control inflation and broad global economic uncertainty. Seeking new avenues in talent hunt, Taiwan studies Asia’s first digital nomad visa The government has said a recovery in exports may not occur until September at the earliest or as late as November as orders pick up for the traditionally busy Christmas season. Taiwanese firms such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chip maker, are major suppliers to Apple, Nvidia and other global tech giants, besides providing chips for auto companies and lower-end consumer goods. United Microelectronics Corporation, a smaller competitor of TSMC’s, reported on Thursday that June sales dropped by 23.2 per cent compared to a year earlier. ‘Neutral’ Singapore sees spike in Taiwan investors amid mainland China tensions At US$11.99 billion in June, Taiwan’s exports to China were down by 22.2 per cent from a year earlier, after the prior month’s drop of 19.4 per cent. Exports to the US fell by 25.2 per cent in June, after slipping an annual 3.5 per cent in May. Taiwan’s June imports, often seen as a leading indicator of re-exports of finished products, dropped by 29.9 per cent to US$26.36 billion. That compared with economists’ forecast of a 16.7 per cent fall and a 21.7 per cent decline in May. The demand problem seems to be improving elsewhere. South Korea in June registered its first trade surplus in 16 months, although exports still declined in the month. Additional reporting by Bloomberg