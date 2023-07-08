Jeff Bowman (centre_ CEO of Cocona with business associates in China in June. Photo: Cocona
US exporters snub de-risking to give China another shot – but they’re finding a new obstacle

  • The trade war, Washington’s curbs on technology transfers, coronavirus lockdowns and calls for decoupling supply chains have all disrupted US-China relations
  • Some US firms cannot resist China’s huge market, but others are faced with competition from Chinese companies

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings in San Francisco

Updated: 12:00am, 8 Jul, 2023

