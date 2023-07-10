Global Impact is a weekly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world. Sign up now! This week, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that Japan’s plan to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011 into the ocean meets international safety standards. But instead of allaying concerns of neighbouring countries and activists, the stamp of approval from the global nuclear watchdog has drawn howls of disapproval, particularly from China, and even within Japan. IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi said at a news conference in Tokyo that his agency’s “comprehensive, neutral, objective and scientifically sound” evaluation showed that Japan’s planned discharge was consistent with safety standards and global industry. The China Atomic Energy Authority said that more than 70 per cent of nuclear-contaminated water at the Fukushima nuclear power plant fails to meet discharge limits after going through a filtration system and requires further treatment. Its secretary general, Deng Ge, said that even if international standards are met, the IAEA cannot prove that the discharge is the only or the best option for the disposal of nuclear-contaminated water. China’s foreign ministry weighed in by stating that the nuclear watchdog’s report “failed to fully reflect views from experts that participated in the review”, and that its conclusion “was not shared by all experts”. And on Friday, China’s customs extended a ban on food imports from 10 Japanese prefectures, while food from other parts of Japan will face strict 100 per cent screening, including edible aquatic products. Farther south, Hong Kong’s Environment and Ecology Bureau said more risk assessments would be undertaken , while import controls on marine produce might be introduced, including tougher labelling requirements for Japanese food . Not letting their own government off the hook, Japanese activists said they are very disappointed by the IAEA decision , arguing that Tokyo has gone back on its promise that the water would not be released until the plan received the public’s widespread acceptance. Even though South Korea said that it respects the nuclear watchdog’s endorsement of Japan’s plan to release treated water into the ocean, Seoul also made it clear that it would issue its own assessment of the IAEA’s findings. The IAEA report and an earlier offer by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to drink treated Fukushima water had clearly done little to convince the country’s activists, fisheries and seafood industries, even its consumers, many of whom had stockpiled sea salt and other seafood items. In May, South Korea’s top opposition leader Lee Jae-myung even challenged Japanese officials to drink the treated radioactive water if the water is as safe as the officials claimed. Earlier this year, Pacific island nations also called on Japan to delay the release of water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant over fears that fisheries will be contaminated. With more countries conducting their own risk assessments and the further reverberations that can be expected, buckle up for a choppy and tempestuous ride ahead in the days leading up to the release of the radioactive water, which reportedly could happen as early as next month. 60-Second Catch-up China imposes de facto ban on Japanese seafood imports amid anger over Fukushima water release plan Over 70 per cent of Fukushima waste water fails discharge limits and needs more treatment, says China’s nuclear watchdog As activists slam IAEA’s approval of Fukushima water dump, others say criticism is ‘Japan bashing’ Opinion: Our fragile oceans should not be a dumping ground for Fukushima’s radioactive waste water Explainer: What to know about Japan’s plan to release treated radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea Hong Kong to carry out more research on Japan’s plan to discharge radioactive waste water from Fukushima nuclear plant into sea, despite UN watchdog’s go-ahead Opinion: 5 questions for Japan on its plan to dump Fukushima nuclear plant waste water into the sea Deep dives Hong Kong scientists flex technological ‘mussels’ as they unveil new way to check radiation levels in marine areas Modified gel-filled containers originally designed to check heavy metal concentrations in marine areas revealed as Japan prepares to dump treated waste water in Pacific Scientists say the cost-effective devices can more accurately measure differing concentrations of radioactivity over wide areas Scientists from Hong Kong have unveiled a cheap and efficient device designed to test for radioactive contaminants in marine areas. The development team on Tuesday explained the devices, small, gel-filled containers created to check levels of heavy metals in marine areas and dubbed “artificial mussels”, were modified to track the presence of radioactive contaminants instead. Read more Hongkongers’ trust in Japanese food could drop if waste water discharge plan goes ahead, catering sector says, as lawmakers call for tough response Member of Hong Kong’s catering industry says demand for Japanese food could drop by ‘50 per cent’ if country disposes of treated waste water from Fukushima plant Lawmakers call for tough response, says disposal plan could ‘have wide-ranging and irreversible impact on food chain’ Hongkongers could lose their appetite for Japanese food if the country discharged treated waste water from the Fukushima plant into the ocean, some of the city’s catering sector leaders have said, as lawmakers ramped up calls for a hardliner approach. Japanese media outlets on Wednesday reported the scheme could go ahead as early as August, a day after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the plan “would have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment”. Read more Why the worry over Japan’s nuclear waste plan? France has done it ‘for decades’ Activists and neighbouring nations oppose the move, and question if the Japanese government has done enough to convince people of its safety But experts say tritium in the planned discharge is effectively harmless to humans, and levels are lower than annual releases by UK, China and France Japan is pushing ahead with plans to release more than 1 million tonnes of water that it claims have been cleansed of harmful radionuclides from the crippled reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station , despite opposition from neighbouring nations, local residents and environmental groups. The Japanese government insists its Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) has eliminated virtually all the radionuclides from the heavily diluted water that will be released into the Pacific Ocean from a 1km-long pipe that has been constructed at the site, with a number of global nuclear energy experts concurring that release of the treated water is the best available option. Read more Japan asks Hong Kong: weigh data before curbing seafood over nuclear waste plan Country’s consulate in city says ‘no negative impact on food safety’ expected after Japan discharges waste water from Fukushima Daiichi power plant into sea Hong Kong considering seafood restrictions if Japan goes ahead with plan, with options including outright ban on aquatic products from Fukushima prefecture Japanese officials have urged the Hong Kong government to consider scientific evidence before deciding whether to tighten curbs on importing seafood from the country if it opts to discharge treated radioactive water into the sea. The country’s consulate in Hong Kong and visiting officials on Friday sought to allay concerns over plans to dispose of water used to cool melted nuclear fuel at Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi power plant. Read more Hongkongers to buy less Japanese food, avoid country over waste water plan: poll Survey finds most respondents oppose Japanese government’s plan to discharge waste water from Fukushima power plant into sea this summer Residents do not trust country’s food safety certificate mechanism, according to poll by Federation of Trade Unions A survey has found Hongkongers plan to buy less food imported from Japan and are more hesitant to visit the country due to Tokyo’s plan to discharge waste water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. The Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions (FTU) urged city authorities on Friday to tighten restrictions on food imported from Japan, as it released the results of its survey of 601 adults carried out this month on the controversial discharge plan. Read more ‘I would be willing’: South Korean PM offers to drink treated Fukushima water Han Duck-soo made the remarks in parliament in response to an opposition lawmaker, even as thousands of protesters gathered outside Fukushima is one of several issues that critics accuse the South Korean government of trying to gloss over as it seeks closer ties with Japan, US South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has offered to drink the waste water from Japan ’s crippled nuclear reactors after it has been treated, challenging opposition lawmakers to bring the water to him for a public display of consumption. Han made the remarks at the National Assembly on Monday as critics accused President Yoon Suk-yeol ’s government of turning a blind eye to Japan’s plan to release contaminated waste water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean. Read more Hong Kong may ‘toughen labelling rules for Japanese food’ over waste water disposal Environment minister Tse Chin-wan stops short of outlining scope, duration of possible Japanese seafood ban, saying Hong Kong will wait for Tokyo’s response Some lawmakers call for immediate ban on all seafood from Fukushima, while others push for labels outlining possible risks on all food from Japan Hong Kong may toughen labelling requirements for Japanese food if the country goes ahead with releasing contaminated waste water from the Fukushima power plant into the ocean, the city’s environment minister has told lawmakers. Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan on Tuesday also said the scope and duration of any ban on Japanese seafood imports had yet to be decided. Read more Potential Hong Kong ban on Japanese seafood could cover more than 5 prefectures Environment secretary Tse Chin-wan says authorities will step up food screening, but warns process could affect product freshness as goods are held longer Remarks centre on controversial plan by Japan to discharge potentially radioactive waste water into sea Hong Kong’s environment minister on Sunday warned that a potential ban on contaminated Japanese seafood imports could cover more than five prefectures already under restrictions, adding city authorities would boost screening resources. Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan told a television programme that the exact location and number of banned import areas in Japan depended on test results from the International Atomic Energy Agency. Read more Global Impact is a weekly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world. Sign up now!