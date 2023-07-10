Chinese imports of German pork were banned in September 2020 due to African swine fever. Photo: dpa
Germany wants to deepen China agricultural trade ties by combating climate change suffering, eyes lifting of pork ban
- German diplomats have urged for deepen agricultural collaboration with China amid worsening climate change issues and global supply chain disruption
- They are also eager for China to resume imports of German pork, which have been banned since September 2020 due to African swine fever
Chinese imports of German pork were banned in September 2020 due to African swine fever. Photo: dpa