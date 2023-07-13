Ministry of Commerce spokeswoman Shu Jueting also confirmed on Thursday that China is open to a visit by the US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Photo: AP
US-China entering ‘valuable window of opportunity’ to deepen industrial ties, Beijing open to Gina Raimondo visit
- More than 20 former government officials and industrial and business leaders from China and the US took part in a dialogue this week
- Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao also met with German business leaders, while China remains open to a visit by US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo
