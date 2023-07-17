US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a press conference at the US embassy in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explainer |
From AI to self-sufficiency: 5 things to know about a possible new US ban on investment in China
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen became the second senior figure to visit China in recent weeks after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken following her visit this month
- The visits were seen as moves to ease bilateral relations, but the US is still believed to be planning new restrictions on US investments in China
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a press conference at the US embassy in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE