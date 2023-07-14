The United Nations and Turkey brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative with Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to help alleviate a global food crisis worsened by Moscow’s invasion and blockade of Ukrainian ports. Photo: TNS
China urged to push Russia to renew Black Sea Grain Initiative to avoid ‘blow to global food market’

  • Black Sea Grain Initiative was introduced to help alleviate a global food crisis after Russia’s invasion blockaded Ukrainian ports, but it is set to expire on Monday
  • Patricia Flor, the German ambassador to China, says Russia’s refusal to renew the initiative ‘will result in a blow to the global food market’

Mandy Zuo and Kandy Wong
Mandy Zuo in Shanghaiand Kandy Wong in Hong Kong

Updated: 8:30pm, 14 Jul, 2023

