US-China tech war: Washington’s curbs will only ‘travel towards tightening’ as national security trumps economics
- The Washington-based Semiconductor Industry Association on Monday also urged the Biden administration to avoid placing further restrictions on China
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the CEOs of US chips firms Intel, Qualcomm and Nvidia on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW