Taiwan’s export orders, a bellwether for worldwide technology demand, fell by 24.9 per cent from a year ago to US$44.18 billion, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s export orders slump for 10th straight month in June, Taipei pins hopes on AI demand

  • Taiwan’s export orders fell by 24.9 per cent from a year ago to US$44.18 billion, with orders for telecommunications products down by 27.4 per cent
  • But economy minister Wang Mei-hua says exports in the second half of the year will improve due to the growing demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain

Reuters
Updated: 5:06pm, 20 Jul, 2023

