Taiwan’s export orders, a bellwether for worldwide technology demand, fell by 24.9 per cent from a year ago to US$44.18 billion, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s export orders slump for 10th straight month in June, Taipei pins hopes on AI demand
- Taiwan’s export orders fell by 24.9 per cent from a year ago to US$44.18 billion, with orders for telecommunications products down by 27.4 per cent
- But economy minister Wang Mei-hua says exports in the second half of the year will improve due to the growing demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain
