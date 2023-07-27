US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Photo: AFP
US-China tech war: Washington seeking narrow curbs on chokepoint technologies, commerce chief Gina Raimondo says
- Washington’s tech curbs on China are not meant to hurt US firms by making the restrictions too broad, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo says
- US and its allies have stepped up curbs on China’s access to advanced chips and related equipment over concerns technology could be used by the Chinese military
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Photo: AFP