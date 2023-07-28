Taiwan’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by a preliminary 1.45 per cent in the April-June period versus a year earlier, the statistics agency said on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s economy returns to growth in second quarter, pulling out of recession after 1.45 per cent GDP growth
- Taiwan’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by a preliminary 1.45 per cent in the second quarter, up from a 2.87 per cent fall in the first quarter
- The government said in May it expects full-year growth in 2023 of 2.04 per cent, the slowest pace in nearly eight years and lower than 2.45 per cent growth in 2022
