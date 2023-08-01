The Japanese government’s relaxed monetary policy in the 1980s triggered an economic bubble that eventually burst and sank the economy into a recession that lasted almost 25 years. Photo: Reuters
Is China in danger of Japanification? What can Beijing’s policymakers do to avoid lost decades?
- Japan’s growth slowed significantly after its asset-price bubble burst at the end of 1989, with low inflation and interest rates largely driven by an ageing population
- Analysts have drawn parallels with China’s ongoing economic slowdown, which includes the deteriorating balance sheets of real estate companies
