The Japanese government’s relaxed monetary policy in the 1980s triggered an economic bubble that eventually burst and sank the economy into a recession that lasted almost 25 years. Photo: Reuters
China's economic recovery
Is China in danger of Japanification? What can Beijing’s policymakers do to avoid lost decades?

  • Japan’s growth slowed significantly after its asset-price bubble burst at the end of 1989, with low inflation and interest rates largely driven by an ageing population
  • Analysts have drawn parallels with China’s ongoing economic slowdown, which includes the deteriorating balance sheets of real estate companies

Amanda Lee
Updated: 4:30am, 1 Aug, 2023

