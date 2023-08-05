Last year, Boeing said it was disappointed that “geopolitical differences continued to constrain US aircraft exports” in response to China’s three biggest state-owned airlines buying 300 jets from Airbus.

But the Chicago-based aerospace company may be able to stage a comeback as the average age of Chinese airlines’ fleet has risen significantly over the past five years.

China’s fleet will require more new planes to facilitate growth and replacements following disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the suspension of the production of the 737 MAX, according to Morris.

China was the first country to ground the 737 MAX in March 2019 after 346 people died in two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia less than five months apart, and Boeing’s flagship narrowbody passenger jet only returned to service in China in January.

Cirium’s most recent fleet forecast in November projected that airlines in China will need some 2,800 new narrowbody jets and 600 new widebody jets over the next 10 years. The average age of a narrowbody passenger jet in China is 8.7 years and 7.6 years for a widebody aircraft, the Cirium fleet data showed.

Given both Boeing and Airbus currently hold a large order backlog, Chinese airlines may increasingly find it difficult to secure delivery slots before 2030, Morris added.

“Hence, if Boeing are permitted to recommence deliveries into China once again, then there may be an opportunity for the company to sell more units if there are slots available,” Morris said.

In July, Boeing executive vice-president Stan Deal met the head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, Song Zhiyong, in Beijing, according to a statement from the regulator. The two exchanged views on Boeing’s business development in China and the strengthening of US-China civil aviation cooperation, the statement added.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said in an earnings call with analysts at the end of July that more than 90 per cent of its 737 MAX were now back in service in China, and that the company is receiving “a lot of good signs” when it comes to resuming deliveries.

“We are not dependent on it. We want to do it, and we certainly want to support our customers in China. And we will be the free-trade beacon with respect to our administration and – and all the political influences,” said Calhoun.

“But I’m just going to leave it postured just the way it has been. Know that we have 85 airplanes that we would like to begin delivery on.”

Stephen Olson, a senior research fellow at the Hinrich Foundation, believes that Airbus remains “geopolitically better positioned than Boeing” to meet the demand from China’s state-owned airlines.

“As the US-China geostrategic rivalry continues to play out, China needs to curry favour with the European Union (EU) in order to prevent the EU from aligning too closely with the more confrontational policies being pursued by the US,” said Olson, a former trade negotiator with the Office of the US Trade Representative.

“A fully united US-EU common front on China policy would be highly problematic for Beijing.”

And ordering from Airbus, rather than Boeing, could also be an effective way to remind the EU of the economic benefits of maintaining positive and constructive relations with China, Olson added.

China’s heavy investment in grooming a domestic champion in the civil aviation industry also means that the need to order from foreign competitors is diminishing, Olson said.

A second C919, the narrowbody passenger jet built by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), to enter service made its first commercial flight with China Eastern Airlines this week.

The C919, which is designed to compete with Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’ A320, was formally put into service with its maiden commercial flight in May after 15 years of development.

Comac has said its annual production capacity is expected to reach over 150 in the next five years.

Olson said that the US would continue to seek to expand trade with China away from sensitive sectors, despite rising tensions and the various bilateral restrictions.

On Monday, Bloomberg News reported that US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is set to visit Beijing later this month, citing unidentified sources.

Raimondo has previously criticised Beijing for preventing its domestic airlines from buying Boeing planes.

“As secretary of commerce, Gina Raimondo is America’s business ambassador, and I would expect that expanding US exports would be on the agenda of almost any meeting she has with foreign officials,” Olson added.