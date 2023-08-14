Taiwanese vice-president and leading presidential contender, William Lai Ching-te. Photo: Facebook/William Lai
Mainland China to hit Taiwan’s polycarbonate imports with anti-dumping measures, claims ‘concrete damage’
- China will levy 16.9 to 22.4 per cent deposits on polycarbonate products imported from Taiwan from Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Commerce
- Monday’s announcement, after it launched an anti-dumping probe in November, came a day after Taiwanese vice-president William Lai Ching-te stopped in New York
