India and parts of Southeast Asia offer cheaper land, abundant workforces and policies allowing more foreign investment, analysts said. Photo: Bloomberg
India and parts of Southeast Asia offer cheaper land, abundant workforces and policies allowing more foreign investment, analysts said. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan economy
Economy /  Global Economy

Taiwanese investing more in South Asia, Asean than mainland China amid global supply chains reshuffle

  • Taiwanese investments in mainland China came to US$1.9 billion in the first six months of the year
  • But inflows into South Asia and the Asean bloc, plus Australia and New Zealand, reached a combined US$2.126 billion over the same period

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings

Updated: 7:00pm, 16 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
India and parts of Southeast Asia offer cheaper land, abundant workforces and policies allowing more foreign investment, analysts said. Photo: Bloomberg
India and parts of Southeast Asia offer cheaper land, abundant workforces and policies allowing more foreign investment, analysts said. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE