India and parts of Southeast Asia offer cheaper land, abundant workforces and policies allowing more foreign investment, analysts said. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwanese investing more in South Asia, Asean than mainland China amid global supply chains reshuffle
- Taiwanese investments in mainland China came to US$1.9 billion in the first six months of the year
- But inflows into South Asia and the Asean bloc, plus Australia and New Zealand, reached a combined US$2.126 billion over the same period
