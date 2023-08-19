Vietnamese are growing in numbers in Taiwan, and they are credited with accepting a wider range of jobs compared to other migrant groups, or even Taiwanese themselves. Photo: Shutterstock
Vietnamese workers growing in numbers, contributing to Taiwan’s economy, as island seeks labour
- There are around 240,000 Vietnamese migrants in Taiwan without citizenship, while roughly 170,000 more have gained the right to stay, often through marriage
- This week, Taiwan said it needs 52,000 more workers by October to sustain its post-pandemic recovery
