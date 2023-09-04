But the expansion of Brics membership could also complicate the bloc’s decision-making process.

It is the first major expansion since Brics was formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining a year later.

02:36 No explanation as China’s Xi Jinping unexpectedly skips speech at Brics business forum No explanation as China’s Xi Jinping unexpectedly skips speech at Brics business forum

In terms of purchasing power parity, Brics will account for 37 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP) and nearly half of the world’s population, with the inclusion of the new members. That would compare with the G7’s 30 per cent of global GDP.

During the Brics Summit in Johannesburg last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping termed the expansion “historic”, saying it would “inject new vitality” into the cooperation mechanism.

There was intense speculation in the build-up to the summit, as it appeared that members were divided over expanding membership and the introduction of a common currency.

Numerous countries , mostly from Africa, the Middle East and South America, feeling dissatisfied with the current world order dominated by the West, had applied to join the bloc.

The countries believe that Brics could help counterbalance Western dominance on international organisations and financial systems. For instance, Iran, which is considered a pariah state from a Western perspective and is also heavily sanctioned by the United States, believes Brics would help champion its interests and those of other countries in the “Global South”.

While announcing the first phase of the expansion process, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in late August that Brics nations had reached a consensus on the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedure.

He said they had noted the interest of other countries in joining the group, and so leaders tasked their foreign ministers with further developing the Brics partner-country model, with a list of prospective countries and a report by the next summit in Russia.

China and Russia were the two Brics members that were initially supportive of expansion before South Africa welcomed the idea.

According to Gustavo de Carvalho, a senior researcher on Russia-Africa ties with the African governance and diplomacy programme at the South African Institute of International Affairs, Russia supported the expansion mostly due to the effect of sanctions imposed by the West over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, and particularly Russia’s own need to diversify relations with other countries such as Iran.

For China, it would like to see Brics become much bigger and more representative to support Beijing’s global diplomatic and economic ambitions, de Carvalho said.

South Africa was initially seen to be on the defensive about the expansion - mostly sceptical about its influence in Africa being diluted. But with time, a lot of narratives changed towards believing that the expansion to include African countries would benefit the continent, de Carvalho added.

India was the member that appeared to oppose the expansion until Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an about-turn at the Brics Summit in Johannesburg.

On its part, Brazil initially feared that Brics would become an anti-Western club and spoil its interests in the US and Europe, and had opposed the expansion, but later supported the addition of new members , especially Argentina, which had also received support from Beijing.

According to analysts, energy-rich Saudi Arabia and the UAE provide deep pockets to any future Brics currency and are the equivalent of the lender of last resort, while Ethiopia and Egypt come with big population numbers that could “future-proof the Brics project”.

In addition, Brics leaders discussed trading in local currencies. The leaders agreed to task respective finance ministers or central bank governors to consider the issue of local currencies, payment instruments and platforms and report back at the next summit in Russia.

By diversifying sources of payment in local currencies and expanding its network of partners and members, the NDB is a strategic platform to promote cooperation among developing countries Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazilian President Lula has defended the idea of using a reference unit for trade, but not to replace national currencies . He said that was partly the reason why the New Development Bank (NDB) was established in 2015 to become a global leader in financing projects.

“By diversifying sources of payment in local currencies and expanding its network of partners and members, the NDB is a strategic platform to promote cooperation among developing countries,” he said at the summit.

While de-dollarisation has gained traction among emerging economies, it would still be a work in progress since the push for a new currency or the use of local currencies is a product of geopolitics only exacerbated by the West’s move to impose sanctions on Russia.

Overall, while the expanded Brics grouping will have more economic and political clout, “it is difficult to see how any meaningful decisions will be made and implemented”, according to Oxford Economics Africa.

This is supported by researchers at London-based Capital Economics, who said, “India’s complicated and acrimonious relationship with China suggests that even a bigger bloc will fail to make much headway on policy proposals”.

