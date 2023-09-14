China further hit back at the European Union on Thursday over its planned anti-subsidy probe into the rapid rise of its electric vehicle exports, with the Ministry of Commerce warning about a “protectionist tendency” and a potentially negative impact on bilateral relations.

The strong opposition came after Brussels announced its investigation into China’s subsidies for electric vehicles on Wednesday, which has clouded next week’s visit to China by EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis.

“It is nothing but a protectionist move,” the ministry said. “The move will severely disrupt and distort global auto supply chains, including in the EU.”

The ministry urged the EU, which is the second largest export destination for made-in-China products and also a big investor in China’s auto market, to start immediate negotiations to create a “just, non-discrimination and predictable” business environment.

We’ll closely monitor the EU’s protectionist tendency and next moves, and will defend the legitimate interests and rights of Chinese firms Ministry of Commerce

“We’ll closely monitor the EU’s protectionist tendency and next moves, and will defend the legitimate interests and rights of Chinese firms,” the ministry added in its online statement.