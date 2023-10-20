China will impose additional export restrictions on selected graphite products from December to safeguard national security, the country’s commerce ministry and customs authorities said on Friday, in the latest move to control the supply of critical raw materials amid rising tensions with the United States.

Graphite has been widely used for making batteries, fuel cells and lubricants for the machinery, petrochemical, defence and aerospace sectors.

Demand has risen in recent years as a raw material for electric vehicle batteries.

China is the primary source and producer of natural graphite, producing an estimated 65 per cent of total world supplies in 2022, according to the US Geological Survey.

The nine items covered by the new restrictions include three types of high-purity, high-strength and high-density artificial graphite and its products, as well as six types of natural flake graphite and related products, according to the notice.