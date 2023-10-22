It would also justify Turkey’s effort to promote tourism and its public-private partnership approach to travel logistics and site management.

More than half a million Chinese tourists are anticipated by 2025, Evcin said, adding he considers the 2 million projection to be “a very feasible target”.

“I believe that almost all Chinese tourists are professional photographers by nature,” Evcin said. “They adore placing spectacular scenes into their camera frame. In addition to this, they are high-class historians and cultural experts.”

Consul General Kerim Sercan Evcin told the Post in an interview this week that Turkey expects 2 million Chinese tourists to make trips in 2030 following a nearly fourfold growth since before the pandemic.

Turkey expects a sharp increase of Chinese tourists in the coming years – largely driven by young people with an interest in history and photography – as Ankara seeks closer economic ties with Beijing, the consul general in Hong Kong said.

“The appetite for outbound tourism might be dampened at this point, but in the long term it makes sense,” said Naubahar Sharif, head of the public policy division at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

About 565,000 Chinese travellers visited in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic closed borders in much of the world, Evcin said.

Turkey was added to a list of approved countries for Chinese tour groups in August, Evcin said, calling the move “a milestone in two-way relations”.

Turkey is attracting younger Chinese travellers who like to plan their own itineraries, he added.

“The Chinese market has become one of the top target zones for the Turkish tourism industry,” Evcin said.

“Chinese outbound tourists are becoming younger and are more adept at using online travel platforms to plan their trips.”

The consul general said Turkey is now trying to develop “tailor-made products” for Chinese visitors. They might, in a single trip, visit historic ruins, Mediterranean beaches and major metropolises, “all at a reasonable price”, he said.

Among Turkey’s most popular historical sites are the 1,500-year-old Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul and the Roman-era ruins of Ephesus along the coast of the Aegean Sea.

Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai all have direct air routes to Istanbul, and Chinese nationals only need an eVisa to enter the country.

Though interest in outbound travel remains high, economic uncertainties in China could “lead to changes in consumer travel behaviour in that travellers are placing greater importance on the value and quality of their trips”, said Nancy Dai, a market analyst with travel analytics firm ForwardKeys.

Turkey, with a population of about 85 million including many in or close to poverty, was the fourth most popular global destination last year according to the World Tourism Organisation. Evcin said 50.5 million people visited the country in total last year.

Tourism is only one aspect of Turkey’s multi-front drive to enhance connectivity with China.

Agreements are expected on economic and ecological cooperation, and the country plans to strengthen its role in the Belt and Road Initiative as an economic connector to areas damaged by war, Evcin said.

Turkey has a unique geographical location which connects not only Europe and Asia Kerim Sercan Evcin

The initiative, which recently commemorated its 10th anniversary , is China’s strategy to build infrastructure across Eurasia as a way of smoothing cross-border trade to reach Europe and Africa.

“Turkey has a unique geographical location which connects not only Europe and Asia, but also facilitates the integration of transport corridors between continents,” Evcin said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war once again proved the strategic importance of unhindered connectivity and transportation corridors.”

Climate change and “diminishing natural resources” have also steered Turkey toward agreements with other countries on water resources, energy and forestry, the consul general said.