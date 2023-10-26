More than a year after the likes of Nissan, Renault and Mercedes-Benz pulled out of Russia due to Western sanctions imposed following the invasion of Ukraine, Chinese carmakers are making inroads as the so-called no-limits partnership between Beijing and Moscow expands.

Premier Li Qiang highlighted cooperation in the auto sector during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday.

And last week, Moscow also restricted government procurement of new cars to only domestic or Chinese brands, reportedly at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Car cooperation can be the new focus in the two country’s economic and industrial partnership, as seen in Premier Li’s remarks,” said Zhu Feng, dean of Nanjing University’s Institute of International Relations.

China has the strength in [auto manufacturing] and Russia has the demand Zhu Feng

In an interview with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV earlier this month, Putin hailed the cost-performance of Chinese cars, saying the strength underpinning the rise of Chinese cars was improvements in quality, not merely the retreat of foreign brands.