Global Impact: China’s response to Israel-Gaza war shows how Beijing is firmly aligned with the Global South
China has increasingly aligned its response with the Global South in the past month, as conflicts between Israel and Hamas have persisted and fighting entered its fourth week on Saturday.
With Beijing’s diplomatic engagement with the region gaining momentum after a global gathering that championed its Belt and Road Initiative, it has more proactively expressed solidarity with the Palestinians, the Arab states, and the Russians in diplomatic talks and missions.
China’s response stood out as a rare case among major powers after Hamas, the Palestinian militant group controlling the Gaza Strip, launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people.
But it was consistent with China’s long-held policy of steering clear of foreign conflicts, as well as most Arabian states’ calls for restraint.
Soon after Israel declared war in Gaza against Hamas, pledging to eliminate the militia that has killed and taken its people and foreigners captive, the Jewish state cut off the Palestinian territory from electricity, food and water while warning of a ground offensive.
The Global South is a newly ascendant geopolitical entity comprising postcolonial and developing countries – in contrast with traditional Western powers in the northern hemisphere led by the US. The Middle East is a key region in the Global South.
Nonetheless, the Chinese response largely comprised diplomatic calls in the lead-up to a major gathering, the Belt and Road Forum, and President Xi Jinping did not comment publicly until his sideline meetings with country leaders at the event.
The week after the start of Zhai’s trip, foreign minister Wang called Israel for the first time since the war began, warning that “every country has the right to self-defence, but should abide by international law and protect the safety of civilians”, as the death toll mounted.
In a separate call, he told the Palestinian Authority that Beijing deeply sympathised with the plight of Palestinians, especially people in Gaza, while reiterating Beijing’s long-standing call for a “two-state solution”.
a US-drafted resolution that its ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, said was “evasive” and “seriously out of balance”.
The body remains deadlocked in delivering a response to the Israel-Gaza war.
60-Second Catch-up
Deep dives
Why the Global South is choosing Palestine and China over Israel and US
Middle East conflict showcases deep divisions between Washington-led position and newly ascendant grouping of postcolonial and developing countries
UN Security Council vote on Russia-drafted resolution underscores split
With supporters clutching small Palestinian flags behind him and a traditional Palestinian scarf draped over his shoulders, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared at a public rally in Boksburg on Saturday, voicing deep concern about “the atrocities that are unfolding in the Middle East”.
Ramaphosa, a former anti-apartheid activist, pledged South Africa would back Palestinians and described them as having withstood Israeli “occupation for almost 75 years”.
Tensions over Israel-Gaza war ‘prompt Hong Kong police to step up patrols’
-
Police insider says officers have also asked city’s Jewish and Muslim leaders if they need any help as Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalates
‘We have also requested them to inform us if they observe anything abnormal or spot suspicious individuals,’ source adds
“Officers have reached out to [Jewish and Muslim] community leaders in the city to inquire if they need any assistance,” a force insider said.
Malaysia’s PM Anwar to throw weight behind Palestinian cause on Saudi visit
-
Malaysia has long supported the Palestinian cause, advocating a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict and even hosting Hamas leaders
Pressure from Malaysia may help build urgency among Asean, Arab nations to press for an end to Israel’s offensive and flow of aid into Gaza
‘Great Satan America’: Malaysians rally against US support for Israel
-
Over 1,000 people rallied in Malaysia’s capital after Friday prayers, to demand the US take responsibility for enabling Israel’s aggression
-
Xi and Putin discuss Gaza crisis and Ukraine war at belt and road forum meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping vows to defend ‘fairness and justice’ as he and Russian leader meet for first time since start of Israel-Hamas war
-
No events linked to Israel-Gaza war allowed in Singapore amid ‘safety’ concerns
-
-
In a joint statement, the National Parks Board and the Singapore Police Force cited “public safety and security concerns” for the decision.
Chinese Foreign Minister backs efforts to restore ‘legitimate’ Palestinian rights
-
-
Wang told his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukri in a phone call on Monday that the United Nations Security Council “should play its due role in bringing about a ceasefire and an end to the fighting as soon as possible”, according to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry.
