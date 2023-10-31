Amid improving relations between Beijing and Washington, the United States is expected to send its strongest-ever delegation to next week’s China International Import Expo (CIIE), according to sources with knowledge of the issue.

Jason Hafemeister, acting deputy undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs and trade counsel to the agriculture secretary at the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), will be among the federal officials attending the six-day event, which begins in Shanghai on Sunday.

Hafemeister will be joined by Wade Sheppard, the USDA’s senior adviser for North Asia.

It would mark the first time such high-level US officials would attend the expo, which is widely used by Beijing to highlight its consumer market and fight against decoupling efforts, with the event previously attended by individual firms, trade organisations and regional officials.

02:17 China’s Wang Yi calls for ‘in-depth’ Sino-US dialogue ahead of Antony Blinken talks in Washington China’s Wang Yi calls for ‘in-depth’ Sino-US dialogue ahead of Antony Blinken talks in Washington

The US Heartland China Association, a bipartisan advocacy group, will also send a group of mayors from 20 inland US states to explore trade opportunities, the sources added.