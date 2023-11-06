Global Impact: has economic slowdown prompted Beijing rethink as Xi-Biden Apec meeting nears reality?
- In this issue, we look at the state of US-China relations, and weighs up the possibility of a meeting between presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco later this month.
In recent months, the odds for and against President Xi Jinping going to San Francisco for a summit with his US counterpart Joe Biden this month seemed to rise and fall like a ride along the streets of the city itself.
With unprecedented levels of tension between Washington and Beijing brewing over the last year, every word uttered by the two sides about each other, and every interaction, is now pulled by the gravity of a meeting that’s yet to be confirmed.
While Blinken, Yellen and Raimondo came away with little more than agreements that talking is good, other visits to China by US political figures outside of the Biden administration offered further evidence that Beijing is ready for engagement.
“It is completely possible for us to strengthen cooperation [in aspects like green development and climate change], and make it a new highlight for the development of China-US relations,” Xi told the governor.
Kerry said Beijing and Washington agreed to work together to guarantee a positive outcome for the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, to be held in Dubai later this year, and the two sides agreed to “work intensively in the weeks ahead”.
Regular dialogue between the world’s two most powerful armed forces have also been cancelled, making it harder for them to prevent accidental conflicts. Beijing also said it would stop cooperating in tackling the drugs trade, fighting crime and repatriating illegal immigrants.
Schumer and his colleagues apparently understood the risks, saying they were heading to China for “direct, candid and respectful” conversations with the Chinese leadership, on topics ranging from human rights to reciprocity for US businesses in China.
China’s economy turns corner: 7 takeaways from GDP, September activity data
While bilateral engagement has resumed on various fronts and levels, one area – military-to-military – remains largely stuck, an issue that many Pentagon officials have been stomping their feet about.
But the Pentagon missed a “good opportunity” to send US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to the Xiangshan Forum, where he could have met top brass of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and resumed long-stalled dialogues between senior military officials, according to General He Lei.
Assuming the Xi-Biden summit will happen this month, prospects for success – however that is defined – may depend on how the talks are structured.
Xi and his delegation arrived at that meeting after a personnel reshuffle at the 20th Communist Party congress, where Xi secured a third term in power and saw his closest allies promoted.
