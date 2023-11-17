DevelopingUS, China must curb national security impact on trade, commerce minister Wang Wentao tells counterpart Gina Raimondo
- Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday in the first ministerial-level talks of a new exchange mechanism
- Communications were ‘pragmatic, constructive and fruitful’, with vice-ministerial level talks under the mechanism set to take place in the first quarter of next year
China and the United States must discuss the boundary of national security to minimise the impact on normal trade and investment, commerce minister Wang Wentao told his US counterpart on Thursday.
“Generalisation and politicisation of national security affects normal trade and investment exchanges between the two countries, and it is very important for both sides to discuss the boundary of national security on the trade front,” Wang told US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in San Francisco, according to the Ministry of commerce.
The communications were “pragmatic, constructive and fruitful”, the ministry said.
Both sides agreed to hold their first vice-ministerial level talks under the exchange mechanism in the first quarter of next year and start technical discussions on the protection of commercial and trade secrets in January, the ministry added.
