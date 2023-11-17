China and the United States must discuss the boundary of national security to minimise the impact on normal trade and investment, commerce minister Wang Wentao told his US counterpart on Thursday.

“Generalisation and politicisation of national security affects normal trade and investment exchanges between the two countries, and it is very important for both sides to discuss the boundary of national security on the trade front,” Wang told US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in San Francisco, according to the Ministry of commerce.

It was the first ministerial-level talks after both sides agreed to set up an exchange mechanism during Raimondo’s trip to China in August.

The communications were “pragmatic, constructive and fruitful”, the ministry said.