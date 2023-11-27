Xi Jinping, Joe Biden hold talks on sidelines of Apec summit to ease strained US-China ties

However, these visits failed to yield any confirmation that Xi would travel to San Francisco for a sit-down with Biden, prompting many pundits to wonder what Washington would get in return, or whether the flurry of diplomatic activity was anything more than posturing.

The answer was clearer by October, when a bipartisan Senate delegation headed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrived in Beijing and had an audience with Xi, defying criticism from Congress’ many China hawks.

Not only did Schumer’s opportunity to deliver a message to the very top prove some analysts wrong and make a Xi-Biden meeting at Apec all but assured, the visit also foreshadowed one of the marquee agreements that would be signed by the two leaders just weeks later: cooperation aimed at stemming the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals, many of which are produced in China.

Just hours before the official opening of Apec, Beijing and Washington announced the plan for their top leaders to meet, with the much more expansive US announcement warning that “potentially contentious” issues would be on the table.

Secrecy on both sides kept details of the venue – the historic Filoli estate located in Woodside, California, around 40km (25 miles) south of San Francisco – under wraps until little more than a day before the meeting.

The estate, a primary filming location for the hit 1980s American television drama Dynasty, was established as a private residence in 1917 and was acquired by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1975.

For some China watchers with an appreciation for camp drama, confirmation of the venue might have sparked memories of another high profile, albeit fictional, tete-a-tete that took place there: when simmering tension between two lead Dynasty characters played by Joan Collins and Linda Evans erupted into a catfight that sent them tumbling into the Filoli estate’s lily pond.

The venue was also reminiscent of Xi’s last visit to the United States , in April 2017. Xi was then hosted by former president Donald Trump, who welcomed the Chinese leader to his Mar-a-Lago private club in Florida – another estate built in the early 20th century by an industrialist and eventually handed over, at least for a time, as a public trust.

However, six years of a bilateral relationship defined by acrimony ensured a different atmosphere. Gone were the personal touches and warm moments , including Trump’s grandchildren singing the popular Chinese folk song “Jasmine Flower” and reciting classical Chinese poetry to make Xi and first lady Peng Liyuan “feel at home”.

And when asked during a press briefing immediately afterwards whether Biden stood by his characterisation of Xi as a “dictator” , the US leader affirmed the assessment, which stood out as the sole sour note.

Still, Apec’s most-watched sideline summit reflected more constructive diplomacy than the meme-worthy farce that Dynasty has aged into. Not only did Biden get a pledge to cooperate on fentanyl, but also agreements to discuss the risks of artificial intelligence and the resumption of military-military communication. Xi, meanwhile, received a pledge from Biden to maintain the status quo on Taiwan

Immediately after the summit, attention turned to a gala dinner in San Francisco, where Xi aimed to reassure American business leaders , including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, that China’s business environment is favourable.

Not surprisingly, the event also served as a lightning rod for activists and the US government’s critics of engagement with China, including Mike Gallagher, the Republican chairman of the bipartisan House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

Summing up sentiment among many of Congress’ hardliners on China, Gallagher claimed that it was “unconscionable” that American business leaders were willing to pay “thousands of dollars” to attend a dinner honouring Xi.

As if the US government’s stance on investment in China wasn’t clear enough, the main US federal government pension – the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board – announced on the day of the Xi-Biden summit that it would exclude investments in Hong Kong, in addition to mainland China , from its US$68 billion international fund, amid rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

While other high-level engagements took place at Apec, most were seen through the lens of the sprawling competition between Washington and Beijing for geopolitical influence.

Underscoring the Biden administration’s diplomatic efforts in China’s neighbourhood, the US leader celebrated a “new era” in the relationship between the US and Indonesia as he met with President Joko Widodo at the White House before travelling to San Francisco, formalising closer ties with one of Asia’s largest countries just a day before his meeting with Xi.

Apec engagements aside, the Beijing-Moscow relationship will continue to overshadow whatever goodwill Apec revived between the US and China, and make it difficult to figure out whether the next turn in US-China relations will be friendly or hostile.

