Global Impact: Xi-Biden Apec meeting creates more questions than answers with many contentious issues still on the table
- Global Impact is a weekly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world
- In this issue, we reflect on the meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) leaders’ summit in San Francisco
However, these visits failed to yield any confirmation that Xi would travel to San Francisco for a sit-down with Biden, prompting many pundits to wonder what Washington would get in return, or whether the flurry of diplomatic activity was anything more than posturing.
Xi and Biden clear ‘low bar for success’ but bigger hurdles loom
The estate, a primary filming location for the hit 1980s American television drama Dynasty, was established as a private residence in 1917 and was acquired by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1975.
For some China watchers with an appreciation for camp drama, confirmation of the venue might have sparked memories of another high profile, albeit fictional, tete-a-tete that took place there: when simmering tension between two lead Dynasty characters played by Joan Collins and Linda Evans erupted into a catfight that sent them tumbling into the Filoli estate’s lily pond.
Not quite Mar-a-Lago as Xi breaks the ice with Biden, 6 years after Trump summit
Summing up sentiment among many of Congress’ hardliners on China, Gallagher claimed that it was “unconscionable” that American business leaders were willing to pay “thousands of dollars” to attend a dinner honouring Xi.
While other high-level engagements took place at Apec, most were seen through the lens of the sprawling competition between Washington and Beijing for geopolitical influence.
60-Second Catch-up
Deep dives
Apec 2023: China’s Xi Jinping calls for united push on technology and free trade
-
Xi highlights role of innovation in growth as 21-member grouping wraps up annual conference in San Francisco
-
Free trade should not be weaponised or politicised, he says, capping his trip to the United States
“Innovation is a strong driver of development,” Xi told the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting chaired by US President Joe Biden.
US has every right to be in Indo-Pacific, Biden tells Apec CEOs
-
American president touts country’s latest economic numbers as Chinese leader Xi Jinping in submitted remarks calls for ‘seeking common ground’
-
‘A stable relationship between the world’s two largest economies is not just good for the two economies but for the world,’ says Biden
“I had that brief discussion yesterday with President Xi,” Biden said at the Apec CEO Summit, attended by more than 1,000 business leaders. “He asked why we … are so engaged in the Pacific. It’s because we’re a Pacific nation. And because of us, there’s been peace and security in the region, allowing you to grow. He didn’t disagree.”
Not quite Mar-a-Lago as Xi breaks the ice with Biden, 6 years after Trump summit
-
Business-like tone replaces warm family moments of 2017 visit as Xi Jinping and Joe Biden hold first in-person talks in a year
-
Chinese state media frames summit as rapport-building exercise, but Biden’s repeat of ‘dictator’ comment strikes false note
Xi’s host for that visit in April 2017 was Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, who welcomed the Chinese leader to his Mar-a-Lago private club in Florida less than three months after taking office.
‘China will eventually, inevitably be reunified’ with Taiwan, Xi tells Biden
-
The Chinese leader indicated Beijing is not preparing for an invasion of the island, a US official said after the meeting in California
-
The two presidents held their first face-to-face encounter in a year on Wednesday, holding candid talks on range of issues
Chinese media highlight leader’s ‘warm welcome’ in US in Xi-Biden coverage
-
Reports play up personal interactions between President Xi Jinping and American counterpart Joe Biden, as well as remarks on Taiwan and bilateral ties
-
State news outlets underscore Beijing’s efforts to improve strained US-China relations but ignore protests near Apec summit in San Francisco
In its coverage of heavyweight talks between President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden, Chinese media highlighted the hospitality and respect the American side showed towards Xi, China’s most powerful leader in decades.
Xi-Biden summit hit pause on troubled US-China relations: analysts
-
Improved military-to-military dialogue, coordination on fentanyl and meeting of minds on AI singled out as noteworthy takeaways from Apec discussion
-
But both leaders’ domestic political challenges could undo progress given deep bilateral differences and tenuous trust, analysts say
US-China defence dialogues restored but unlikely to resolve disputes: analysts
-
‘People shouldn’t have great hopes’ that return to military interactions will eliminate risks or miscalculations, policy expert says
-
Observers say renewed communication channels cannot fix fundamental disagreements on issues such as military conduct in South China Sea
Chinese President Xi’s welcome mat may not be enough for US investors
-
Structural tensions continue to cloud the Sino-US economic relationship as companies look to diversify supply chains to other Asian countries
-
Many foreign investors remain wary given Beijing’s emphasis on national security, raids on foreign companies and strict data laws
Chinese President Xi Jinping is courting big American businesses in China in San Francisco this week, but analysts and investors say structural tensions continue to cloud the Sino-US economic relationship as companies look to diversify supply chains to other Asian countries.
