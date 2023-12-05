China ‘disappointed’ at Moody’s downgrade of sovereign bonds outlook to negative

Beijing said it was “disappointed” at the decision on Tuesday by international ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service to cut the outlook for Chinese sovereign bonds from stable to negative.

Moody’s, though, kept its rating for China’s sovereign bonds unchanged at A1, meaning they are still of upper-medium investment grade, with low credit risk and financial and institutional resources to repay debt and “manage the transition in an orderly fashion”.

The agency attributed the decision to downgrade the outlook to “rising evidence that financial support will be provided by the government and wider public sector to financially-stressed regional and local governments and state-owned enterprises, posing broad downside risks to China’s fiscal, economic and institutional strength”, according to a statement emailed to the Post.