The first high-speed railway connecting a Chinese city on the China-Vietnam border with the nation’s national network began operations on Wednesday, underlining Beijing’s efforts to deepen trade and investment cooperation with its Southeast Asian neighbours.

The 47km (29.2-mile) Fangdong Railway links the cities of Fangchenggang – which has the biggest seaport in western China and is a major gateway to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) – and Dongxing in the southern Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region via the coastline of the Beibu Gulf, which is also known as the Gulf of Tonkin.

Dongxing sits across the Beilun River from the northern Vietnamese city of Mong Cai.

“After the Fangdong Railway was put into operation, the structure of the road network in the Beibu Gulf economic zone has been further improved,” the China State Railway Group said.