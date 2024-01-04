China said it would promote the certification of its domestically built narrowbody passenger jet in Europe this year, as part of efforts to receive more international recognition for the C919 and compete with Boeing and Airbus.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) told an annual industry working conference in Beijing on Thursday that it would increase its efforts to work with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to allow its “domestic civil aircraft to go abroad”, according to CAAC News, a publication owned by the Chinese aviation regulator.

The C919 has been operating commercially in China since May last year, but it has only been certified by the Chinese regulator.

Manufactured by the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), the C919 has been designed to compete with Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’ A320.