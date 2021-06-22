Vivian Lo, General Manager of Customer Experience and Design, Cathay Pacific Airways discussed whether a digital travel pass will bring us back to safe international travel.
This discussion is moderated by Danny Lee, Senior Reporter at South China Morning Post
The digital travel pass: A safe return to international travel?
Many air travel restrictions are still in place as a result of the pandemic, and both passengers and airlines are suffering. Could a digital travel pass solve these issues and bring us back to safe international travel?
By
SCMP Events
Topic | China Conference Hong Kong
