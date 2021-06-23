(L-R) Zhou Xin (moderator), News Editor, Political Economy, SCMP; Prof. Witman Hung, JP, Hong Kong Deputy, 13th National People's Congress and Principal Liaison Officer for Hong Kong, Shenzhen Qianhai Authority; Joe Ngai, JP, Senior Partner and Managing Partner, McKinsey Greater China; and Carl Wu, Chief Executive Officer, New Frontier on the promise of opportunity for the Greater Bay Area after the pandemic.
Professor Witman Hung, JP, Hong Kong Deputy to 13th National People's Congress and Principal Liaison Officer for Hong Kong, Shenzhen Qianhai Authority trusts Hong Kong’s freedom of money and information will always make it unique, but they will likely need to adopt a new angle and reconsider the value they are providing
Can the GBA's promise of opportunity remain after the pandemic?
The integration initiative between Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area promises new business opportunities in a multitude of industries. How can this integration help reignite the economy post-pandemic, and what does this mean for the future of Hong Kong as a whole?
By
SCMP Events
Topic | China Conference Hong Kong
