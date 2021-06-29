Can the GBA facilitate cross-border collaboration in the battle against climate change?

(L-R): Debra Tan, Director & Head of China Water Risk; Christine Loh, Chief Development Strategist in the Division of Environment and Sustainability at HKUST; Tony Á. Verb, Founder of GreaterBay Ventures & Advisors and Co-founder of Carbonless Asia; Eric Ng, Senior Reporter at SCMP; Hanah Paik, Asia-Pacific Lead of Cities, States and Regions at CDP