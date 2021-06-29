(L-R): Debra Tan, Director & Head of China Water Risk; Christine Loh, Chief Development Strategist in the Division of Environment and Sustainability at HKUST; Tony Á. Verb, Founder of GreaterBay Ventures & Advisors and Co-founder of Carbonless Asia; Eric Ng, Senior Reporter at SCMP; Hanah Paik, Asia-Pacific Lead of Cities, States and Regions at CDP
Can the GBA facilitate cross-border collaboration in the battle against climate change?
- Climate change poses a great risk to the Greater Bay Area, and co-operation between the public and private sectors across this region will be necessary as the need for action becomes progressively more urgent
- How can Hong Kong and the rest of the Greater Bay Area work through the challenges associated with collaboration and come together to mitigate and adapt to climate change?
By
SCMP Events
Topic | China Conference Hong Kong
