(L-R) Lawrence Lam, Chief Executive & Consumer Business Manager of Citibank Hong Kong; Ryan Fung, Chief Executive of Ping An OneConnect Bank; Enoch Yiu, Chief Reporter specializing in business at SCMP; Rockson Hsu, Chief Executive Officer of ZA Bank
Lawrence Lam, Chief Executive & Consumer Business Manager of Citibank Hong Kong, discusses ways to provide more customer engagement as the challenges arise due to "the increased number of players"
Hope or hype: Are virtual banks a true disruptor to traditional lenders?
- Compared to traditional lenders, virtual banks offer an entirely new customer experience thanks to the quickly developing financial technologies
- Where do traditional lenders fit into this new financial framework, and what will the future of the banking industry look like in Hong Kong?
By
SCMP Events
Topic | China Conference Hong Kong
