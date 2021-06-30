Photo: Gettyimages
(L-R) Zhang Yang, Director, Debt Origination and Advisory, Asia Pacific, Crédit Agricole CIB; Gabriel Wilson-Otto, Director, Sustainable Investing, Fidelity International; (Moderator) Eric Ng, Senior Reporter, Business, South China Morning Post; and Ashley Alder, SBS, JP, Chief Executive Officer, Securities and Futures Commission. Photo by: Alex Ma
Zhang Yang, Director of Debt Origination and Advisory in the Asia Pacific branch of Crédit Agricole CIB, discusses the unique position Hong Kong is being placed as the connection between China and the international market. Photo by: Alex Ma
Can Hong Kong become a global hub for green finance?
- In the past several months, increased efforts have been undertaken to push Hong Kong towards the status of an international green finance center
- The establishment of the Greater Bay Area - Green Finance Alliance may also be one of the key pillars on Hong Kong’s path to becoming a global hub for green finance
By
SCMP Events
Topic | China Conference Hong Kong
Photo: Gettyimages
(L-R) Zhang Yang, Director, Debt Origination and Advisory, Asia Pacific, Crédit Agricole CIB; Gabriel Wilson-Otto, Director, Sustainable Investing, Fidelity International; (Moderator) Eric Ng, Senior Reporter, Business, South China Morning Post; and Ashley Alder, SBS, JP, Chief Executive Officer, Securities and Futures Commission. Photo by: Alex Ma
Zhang Yang, Director of Debt Origination and Advisory in the Asia Pacific branch of Crédit Agricole CIB, discusses the unique position Hong Kong is being placed as the connection between China and the international market. Photo by: Alex Ma