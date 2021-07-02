Photo by: George Morina
(L-R) (Moderator) Georgina Lee, Specialist Reporter, Business, South China Morning Post; Paul Colwell, Head of Advisory Portfolio Group & Senior Director, Investments Asia, Willis Towers Watson; Eva Lee, Head Hong Kong Equities, UBS Global Wealth Management Chief Investment Office; James Quinn, Managing Partner, Q9 Capital; and Julia Wang, Executive Director & Global Market Strategist, J.P. Morgan Private Bank
Eva Lee, Head Hong Kong Equities, UBS Global Wealth Management Chief Investment Office, discusses how investors will “have their eye on who will be the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) leaders” that do the most to protect our environment.
Bullish outlooks: A deep dive into the hot investment trends for the year ahead
Despite Hong Kong’s IPO markets possibly seeing a record year, there remains an uncertainty around inflation, the effect of rising numbers of retail investors, and changing trends for institutional investors.
By
SCMP Events
Topic | China Conference Hong Kong
