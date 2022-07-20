[Sponsored Article] Carbonbase was started by a team of passionate technologists, designers, and finance professionals who were deeply concerned about the urgency of effective climate change action. Having attended the UNFCCC Conference of the Parties, we were inspired by the energy of youth, but frustrated by the glacial speed of policy formation. We wanted to create a platform to drive big change in corporate and governmental action. Today, our team of climate and decarbonization experts has calculated, tracked, traded and offset carbon emissions for hundreds of events, thousands of individuals as well as companies around the world. Carbonbase is building a fintech platform called CRED to facilitate sustainable transitions for enterprises and individuals to take effective climate action. Building the world’s first tokenised incentive for carbon offset, we are working with enterprises to develop blockchain solutions for supply chain traceability, visibility and emission tracking. The CRED platform allows individuals and companies to engage with carbon calculation, management, investment and development opportunities for both compliance and voluntary carbon markets globally. SOLUTIONS FOR INDIVIDUALS Personal Carbon Calculator Calculate your carbon footprint with our 2-minute survey and become climate positive by supporting a certified project of your choice that offsets your CO2 emissions and helps support local communities. Create, collaborate and share with the Carbonbase community while working toward a carbon neutral future. SOLUTIONS FOR ENTERPRISE Carbon management software and tools offerings: ▸ Customisable Carbon Dashboard ▸ Easy Emission Offsetting Tool ▸ Creating Sustainable Services and Products Carbon Consultation We analyse our clients operations and set emissions boundaries to understand and connect data sources to our calculation software. Carbon Calculation We implement the collected data sources into our software, helping clients to digitally measure and understand their carbon footprint and take action. Carbon Offsetting SDG impact-driven, certified carbon offset projects curated to fit our clients’ CSR strategy via our offset marketplace. https://credprotocol.io/projects Company info “Be the change. Make the change.” is our motto. Carbonbase was started by a team of passionate technologists, designers, and finance professionals who were deeply concerned about the urgency of effective climate change action. Having attended UNFCCC Conference of the Parties, we were inspired by the energy of youth, but frustrated by the glacial speed of policy formation. We wanted to create a platform to drive big change in corporate and governmental action. For more information please contact Max Song, CEO via max@carbonbase.co