Photo by: Kote Baeza from Pexels
The Redefining Hong Kong series - Hong Kong's digital currency: the beginning of the end for cash?
Professor Huang Yiping, Director of Institute of Digital Finance at Peking University, discusses on how “the question now is if these new [digital currency] institutions can effectively build similar ecosystems [to Alipay and WeChat Pay] to attract the users.”
Henry Zheng, Partner of FinTech and Innovation & APAC FinTech and Innovation COO at EY, sharing his perspective on the purpose behind digital currency.
Hong Kong's digital currency: the beginning of the end for cash?
- With the growing interest in digital currency for local retail purposes, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is studying the feasibility of an e-Hong Kong dollar, which would be an electronic version of a physical banknote
- What is the purpose of this partial transition to digital currency?
