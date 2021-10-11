[Left to Right] Clark Cahill, Manager of Events and Conferences at SCMP, Dr Ngai-tseung Cheung, Head of Information Technology & Health Informatics for the Hospital Authority, Megan Lam, Co-founder & CEO of Neurum Health, and Dr Matthew Man, Chief Executive Officer of Megasoft Limited took a deep dive into the current state of healthcare including the implementation of AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) into the industry in this series.
Dr Ngai-tseung Cheung, Head of Information Technology & Health Informatics for the Hospital Authority, mentioned how Covid-19 has made the close collaboration between the fields of healthcare, computer science, and machine learning even stronger.
Dr Matthew Man, Chief Executive Officer of Megasoft Limited, proposed the industry should “start at the bottom [with] frontline staff … [as they] have a lot of pain points”.
Co-founder & CEO of Neurum Health, Megan Lam, said “health and wellness is ‘one size fits one’ as opposed to ‘one size fits all’.”
(Left to Right) Joey Liu, Chief of Staff to the CEO at SCMP, and Dr Kee Yuan Ngiam, Group Chief Technology Officer at National University Health System, discussed how the end goal of medicine is to be more proactive and preventative rather than reactive.
Telehealth acts as a preview of the imminent digital revolution in healthcare as AI gains popularity
- Artificial intelligence platform Discovery AI uses aggregated and de-identified patient data to help in the development of AI tools and other HealthTech
- Healthcare and computer science professionals aim to use technology to make healthcare preventative, effective, and accessible while maintaining patient privacy and data security
Topic | SCMP Conversations
