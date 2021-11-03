Hong Kong biotech research and development paves the way for global healthcare innovation

Danny Yeung, CEO and Co-founder of Prenetics Group discussed how they are trying to ensure that “any new types of technology and innovation [will be] made accessible to all,” because their ultimate goal is to “bring healthcare closer to the patient.”

[Left to Right] Clark Cahill, Manager of Events and Conferences at SCMP, Sabrina Chan, Senior Executive Director at HKAPI, Dr. Shawn Leung, Founder, Chairman & CEO of SinoMab BioScience, and Stanley Sy, Chief Executive Officer at Sanomics presenting their perspectives on whether the biotechnology space will be changing the landscape of Hong Kong healthcare.

Founder & CEO of SinoMab BioScience, Dr Shawn Leung, stated that despite Hong Kong being ahead of the curve in terms of science, “a permissible environment” needs to be created so people with ideas can “come develop and get funding in Hong Kong.”

Sabrina Chan, Senior Executive Director of Hong Kong Association of Pharmaceutical Industries, said “[Hong Kong] has some strategic resources,” but speculated on whether or not “we use [them] well,” or “leverage [them] to develop the biotech sector in Hong Kong.”