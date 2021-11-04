Investment opportunities in healthcare for 2021 and beyond

[Left to Right] Clark Cahill, Manager of Events and Conferences at SCMP, Andrew Wong, Vice President of Early Innovation Partnering at Johnson & Johnson Innovation Asia-Pacific, Simone Song, Founder & Senior Partner of ORI Capital, and Andy Wong, Head of Innovation and Technology at InvestHK to introduce the current healthcare investment landscape in the Asia Pacific region.

Simone Song, Founder & Senior Partner of ORI Capital stated “a lot of things are sped up … the translation from the lab to the real world is at a speed we have not seen.”

Andy Wong, Head of Innovation and Technology at InvestHK, shared “in 2020, the total funding awarded to different projects [from the Innovation and Technology Fund] was about 3 billion... [and] out of the 3 billion, about 300 million belongs to the biomedical [sector].”

Andrew Wong, Vice President of Early Innovation Partnering at Johnson & Johnson Innovation Asia-Pacific noted how “the pandemic highlighted the importance of collaboration.”