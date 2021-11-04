[Left to Right] Clark Cahill, Manager of Events and Conferences at SCMP, Andrew Wong, Vice President of Early Innovation Partnering at Johnson & Johnson Innovation Asia-Pacific, Simone Song, Founder & Senior Partner of ORI Capital, and Andy Wong, Head of Innovation and Technology at InvestHK to introduce the current healthcare investment landscape in the Asia Pacific region.
Simone Song, Founder & Senior Partner of ORI Capital stated “a lot of things are sped up … the translation from the lab to the real world is at a speed we have not seen.”
Andy Wong, Head of Innovation and Technology at InvestHK, shared “in 2020, the total funding awarded to different projects [from the Innovation and Technology Fund] was about 3 billion... [and] out of the 3 billion, about 300 million belongs to the biomedical [sector].”
Andrew Wong, Vice President of Early Innovation Partnering at Johnson & Johnson Innovation Asia-Pacific noted how “the pandemic highlighted the importance of collaboration.”
Vikram Kapur, Partner & Head of APAC Healthcare Practice at Bain & Company shared the biopharmaceutical sector attracts the most attention from private investors, and “the other big theme we saw in the past year was continued investment behind innovation, be it med tech... health tech [etc.].”
Investment opportunities in healthcare for 2021 and beyond
- Covid-19 had a profound impact on healthcare investment opportunities and strategies
- Investing early comes with several potential challenges and requires companies to meet certain criteria, including: the quality of their basic research, the skills of their management team, the financial capability of the company, future relevance, the benefit to patients, and the possibility of future commercialisation
