Creating a safe space at work

Contributed by Sudesh Thevasenabathy, Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Asia, Manulife Are you able to be your ‘true self’ at work? It’s definitely a loaded question, but how would you define being your true self? There are a number of ways to do so which can include visual elements, such as gender, race, physical disability, accent, or even the way you dress. Sometimes, it can be something non-visual like your sexual orientation, religion, non-visual impairment or an underlying mental health situation. According to a 2020 Glassdoor survey , more than 3 out of 4 job seekers and employees polled said a diverse workforce is an important factor for them when evaluating job opportunities. To return to my question, has there been any situation where you have had to hide your true self at work, and how does that make you feel? Many of us put on our ‘armour’ when we leave the house, shielding ourselves from possible judgement, bias or harassment from the outside world. This is a very unhealthy and damaging feeling that causes much anguish, stress and sometimes keeps you from unleashing your potential at work. Heavy armour stifles productivity I’ve had many situations in my past of being verbally harassed or made to feel uncomfortable because of my skin colour. This includes people not sitting next to me on the train, cautious sales people tagging behind me in a store as I browse, and sometimes seeing fear from those walking into an elevator with me in it. Having a fear of acceptance hovering over you can be very tiring and stifling, and carrying that heavy armour around is not easy either. This extra burden puts us always on the lookout to protect and keep ourselves safe, which usually causes challenges in delivering to our fullest potential. There is also a fear of failure attributed to “being different”, so we usually choose to be around those who are like us as it’s safer and easier – which doesn’t help in creating an inclusive and productive environment. In the 2020 Asia Pride and Prejudice report by The Economist , 52% of respondents said it is easier to advance professionally if they keep their sexual orientation private. Change is happening More organisations are taking diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) very seriously in treating all their employees fairly and equitably – which is contributing to employees seeking new employers who are more inclusive. Closer to home, in a 2020 survey by Boston Consulting Group , 57% of respondents, with 90% of them from underrepresented groups in South East Asia, said they will consider leaving their job for a role at a more inclusive organisation. Public perceptions against non-inclusive companies are being called out, and this negatively impacts the bottom-line as we have seen some companies face. At Manulife, we value a high-performing workforce that reflects the diversity of our customers and the communities in which we operate. We believe that a diverse workforce, especially in leadership roles, can enhance performance, foster innovation and improve business results. This approach is embedded into the organisation through implementing annual DEI plans for each business segment, regular reviews of diversity goals and targets, revising workforce policies to be more inclusive, and DEI training programmes, amongst other initiatives. Be open to having uncomfortable conversations Companies must recognise that listening to employees is as important as listening to your customers, and the workforce today is so attuned to what’s happening around the world for them to easily make the big move elsewhere if their current employer is not seen as inclusive. These conversations can become uncomfortable and they are meant to be, but it is a great way of listening and going deeper to the real issues. We need to be transparent about these conversations and outcomes, and share them across the organisation through our actions, pledges, reporting and regular sharing from senior leadership. DEI conversations are starting to happen everywhere and are beginning to become a mainstream topic in many organisations, especially in Asia. Employees are becoming more confident in speaking up and being open about what is important to them. It is not easy and it will get uncomfortable, but bringing diversity, equity and inclusion to the forefront is for the better. Everyone will be heard.