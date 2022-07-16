[Sponsored Article] Come July 21, senior professionals in human resources, finance, and technology will once again gather virtually for a morning of inspiration talks, customer success stories and latest product updates from Workday, the all-in-one finance, HR and planning system for a changing world. Attendees can expect to hear from the incredible Bear Grylls, arguably the most recognisable face of adventure on the planet. Grylls is a former British Special Forces soldier, hosts the double Emmy Award-winning INTERACTIVE Netflix series YOU VS WILD , and is a bestselling author who has sold over 20 million books. In his keynote, Grylls will draw parallel between his lessons out in the wild with the demand on today’s leaders in becoming a master of adapting and pushing past the impossible. New and existing customers of Workday will also hear from seasoned corporate champions Sanghita Bhakta (Group Head Learning and HR Technology of Jardine Matheson ), Sun Shen (Head of Finance System of Cushman & Wakefield ), and Robert Trench (Chief Information Officer, APAC of PayPal ). Each speaker will bring to the table real stories from the battleground that is the workplace today, and how they overcome seemingly unending uncertainties to help their organisations to be future-ready. “ Workday Elevate is designed to help existing customers to make full use of their tech stack to bring their work to the next level. Those who join us for the first time will be able to hear directly from their peers on how they leverage on Workday, and to have more in-depth information to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of their current technology platforms, and assess if Workday could be the answer to their mission to transform their team and business,” says Daniel Cham, General Manager - Greater China of Workday . With C-suite leaders from Workday joining this exceptionally curated event, you can expect a morning of great learnings for the transformational journey both for you and your organisation. Registration is free for this virtual event. Join us on July 21!