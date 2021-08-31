Photo by: Pixabay
(L-R) Julian Vella [moderator], Jasmine Duan, Kenny Koo, and Erdal Elver discusses on our panel - "Smart Cities: Using technology to connect the city and foster social progress."
Jasmine Duan, Investment Strategist at RBC Wealth Management in Asia notes the five themes that must be mentioned when it comes to sustainable technology.
Kenny Koo, Executive Director and CEO of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited mentions the three main features of the 5G network with the implementation of smart technology and in the building of Smart Cities.
Smart Cities: Using technology to connect the city and foster social progress
- One of the major goals related to the building of Smart Cities is to “connect the different city infrastructure elements,” Erdal Elver, President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Ltd. in Hong Kong and Macao, says
- Successful Smart Cities are intended to be more efficient, make urban life better for citizens, and reduce environmental impact through long-term sustainable practices
By
SCMP Events
Topic | Sustainable Asia
