Photo by: Unsplash
The panel discusses on the meaning behind what it truly means to make a building sustainable, and what does this mean for the green building of the future.
Helen Amos, Regional Environmental Sustainability Lead at JLL, mentions how "regulation and standards really do drive existing buildings to integrate and improve their performance."
Despite the possibly higher prices associated with green buildings, it is important to remember that “implementing sustainability has a perceived cost, but it’s not always more costly,” Founder & President of BEE Incorporations, Alessandro Bisangi says.
Buildings of the future: Rebuild green
- Though energy-efficient systems are not yet the norm, 70% of companies in Asia Pacific are willing to pay a premium to rent spaces in sustainable buildings. Why is this the case, and what exactly does it mean to make a building sustainable?
By
SCMP Events
Topic | Sustainable Asia
Photo by: Unsplash
The panel discusses on the meaning behind what it truly means to make a building sustainable, and what does this mean for the green building of the future.
Helen Amos, Regional Environmental Sustainability Lead at JLL, mentions how "regulation and standards really do drive existing buildings to integrate and improve their performance."
Despite the possibly higher prices associated with green buildings, it is important to remember that “implementing sustainability has a perceived cost, but it’s not always more costly,” Founder & President of BEE Incorporations, Alessandro Bisangi says.