Photo by: Unsplash
(From left top to bottom) Austin R. Bryan, Senior Director of Innovation at CLP Holdings Limited, Peggy Liu, Chairperson of JUCCCE, [Moderator] Andrew Chang, Program Director for New Energy Nexus China, and Scott Reinhart, Founder and Managing Director of Brawn Capital discusses on how Greentech is the solution to climate change.
Peggy Liu, Chairperson of JUCCCE, suggests we think of “the world as what and how [we] want it to be” in the session.
Austin R. Bryan, Senior Director of Innovation at CLP Holdings Limited, suggests we “stop talking about an aspiration,” and instead “have a plan for actionable leadership around sustainability.”
How Greentech is the solution to climate change
- Climate change is an imminent and pervasive issue in the modern world
- 45 per cent of global investment in the transition to cleaner power is found within Asia, and the priorities are clear: a low-carbon future, Greentech adoption, and clean energy
By
SCMP Events
Topic | Sustainable Asia
