Photo by: Unsplash

(From left top to bottom) Austin R. Bryan, Senior Director of Innovation at CLP Holdings Limited, Peggy Liu, Chairperson of JUCCCE, [Moderator] Andrew Chang, Program Director for New Energy Nexus China, and Scott Reinhart, Founder and Managing Director of Brawn Capital discusses on how Greentech is the solution to climate change.

Peggy Liu, Chairperson of JUCCCE, suggests we think of “the world as what and how [we] want it to be” in the session.