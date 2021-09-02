Photo by: Unsplash
(From left top to bottom) Juan Aronna, Managing Director and Head of Investment in Solutions and Products of RBC Wealth Management Asia and International, Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Anthony Thomas, Chairman of Momo, and Tan Bin Ru, CEO of OneConnect Financial Technology in Southeast Asia covers on the topic of what FinTech is, how it is evolving, and what it means for individual consumers and larger organisations.
Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), mentions “FinTech founders and FinTech employees … want to solve certain problems which they have themselves experienced or have seen others facing.”
Tan Bin Ru, CEO of OneConnect Financial Technology in Southeast Asia explains how FinTech enables technology for traditional banking systems to allow easier lending.
FinTech: A way to improve financial inclusion
- FinTech, or financial technology, is a “rapidly growing industry segment aiming to deliver financial services more broadly and efficiently with a tremendous innovation using powerful online technologies, enabled big data, and cloud computing
- From new developments in banking and shopping to online lending and digital currency, FinTech is paving the way to a more financially inclusive and sustainable future
By
SCMP Events
Topic | Sustainable Asia
