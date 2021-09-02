FinTech: A way to improve financial inclusion

(From left top to bottom) Juan Aronna, Managing Director and Head of Investment in Solutions and Products of RBC Wealth Management Asia and International, Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Anthony Thomas, Chairman of Momo, and Tan Bin Ru, CEO of OneConnect Financial Technology in Southeast Asia covers on the topic of what FinTech is, how it is evolving, and what it means for individual consumers and larger organisations.