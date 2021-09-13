Photo by: Unsplash
(Top left to bottom) Anton Wibowo, CEO of Trendlines Agrifood Innovation Centre, Michael Dean, LLM and Founding Partner of AgFunder, and Shen Ming Lee, Author of Hungry For Disruption: How Tech Innovations Will Nourish 10 Billion By 2050 discusses on what the solution may be for the issues of agriculture sustainability and food production.
Shen Ming Lee, Author of Hungry For Disruption: How Tech Innovations Will Nourish 10 Billion By 2050 notes how the solutions for food production must be economical and scalable where smallholders are able to have access to them.
Michael Dean, LLM and Founding Partner of AgFunder introduces the idea of re-imagining what farming will look like to bring out one of the many possibilities for the future of food production.
From farm to table: Can we meet Asia's future demand for food?
- Asia’s agriculture and food industries face unique challenges due to the needs in feeding the rapid increase in population
- It’s clear the issues of agriculture sustainability and food production need to be addressed, but what is the solution?
