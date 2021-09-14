Photo by: Pexels
(Top left to bottom) [Moderator] Eric Ng, Correspondent at South China Morning Post, Pamela Chng, Co-Founder of The Bettr Group, Jonathan Ly, Chief of Staff to the CEO and Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Richemont Asia Pacific, and Regan Taikitsadaporn, Asia Pacific Chief Human Resources Officer for Marriott International discusses on what companies are implementing to help achieve greater equity in the workplace.
Regan Taikitsadaporn, Asia Pacific Chief Human Resources Officer for Marriott International notes how companies that focus on diversity or have diverse workforces tend to perform better financially and offer better solutions that are more innovative.
Driving corporate sustainability forward
- Sustainability has become a higher priority for many businesses as investors, customers, and employees voice their support for diversity, equity, and inclusivity
- How are diversity and inclusivity related to the sustainability agenda, and how are companies implementing programmes and embodying ideals to help achieve greater equity in the workplace?
By
SCMP Events
Topic | Sustainable Asia
